Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a woman some people are calling an angel.

She stepped up while riding SEPTA, helping a complete stranger who needed medical attention.

Ashley Berke McGinnis says she wasn’t feeling well last Tuesday, when she fainted on the Market-Frankford Line. She fell down on the train and was helped off at the 5th Street station by a young woman named Melanie. Melanie helped McGinnis get medical attention and called her husband.

“It made me feel so much better,” McGinnis said “I was most nervous about it happening on the L, where I didn’t know anybody and no one really seemed to care when I was clearly having a medical issue. I thought, ‘I’m gonna get robbed, no one’s gonna help me.'”

“But [Melanie] was there and she calmed me down and she gathered all of my belongings, and she was really just my SEPTA angel. She did everything for me and I’m so grateful.”

McGinnis says she’s fine and her doctor says the fainting episode doesn’t appear to be related to any larger health problems.

But McGinnis never got Melanie’s last name and doesn’t know how to find her to say thanks for helping in her hour of need.

Now she is asking for the public’s help finding her angel.

If anyone knows Melanie, reach out to Cleve Bryan on Facebook or Twitter and he will put the two in touch.