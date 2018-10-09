Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Believe it or not residents have until midnight to register to vote in the state of Pennsylvania.

City commissioners will be available making sure you’re able to cast your ballot on Nov. 6.

“I’ve put it off quite a bit, I’ve had this piece of paper sitting in my office for about a month now,” said Jonathan Barnett.

It is residents like Barnett that the City Commissioners staff is excited to see.

“It seems like there’s much greater interest in this election than we’ve seen,” said City Commissioner Chair Lisa Deeley.

Barnett tells us watching the news is what got him interested in making sure he is able to participate in Election Day.

“I hadn’t been that involved previously, I really wanted to make sure everything was up to date so I would be able to vote,” said Barnett.

Others like Anthony Steele are just changing their address but says he knows just how low the voter turnout has been previous elections.

“I would say maybe a quarter of my friends are actually registered to vote, they are registered to vote, they’re not active voters,” said Steele. “They may not be updating their change of address, they may not be voting in every election, probably just primary.”

City officials are hoping that’s something they can change.

“We want everyone in Philadelphia who can vote, to be able to vote,” said Deeley.

You can call or check online to see if your voter registration is up-to-date. The last day to register to vote in Delaware is this Saturday, the last day in New Jersey is next Tuesday.