Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The deadlines are looming to register to vote in the tri-state area in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The deadline for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Delaware residents have until Saturday, Oct. 13 to register to vote.

And the deadline for New Jerseyans to register to vote in the midterm is Tuesday, Oct. 16.

For more information, click on CBS Philly’s Voter Resource Guide.