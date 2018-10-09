Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Trump is taking aim at Taylor Swift, after the popstar got political.

Swift broke her long-standing refusal to discuss politics, by endorsing Democrat Phil Bredesen For Senate.

He’s the opponent for GOP congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

“Well, Marsha Blackburn is doing a really good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should, she is a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her. Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK,” said Trump.

Swift has faced criticism in the past for not speaking about political issues, despite having a global platform.

The singer has also said she’d vote for Democrat Jim Cooper for the house.

According to Vote.org, there was a significant increase in voter registration after Swift waded into politics.