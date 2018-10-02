Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two New England staples are joining forces to create a new beer.

Dunkin’ and Boston-based Harpoon Brewery have released Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter, a dark beer with aromas of espresso and chocolate with a coffee-roasted finish.

The 6 percent ABV brew hit shelves Tuesday and is available in 12-ounce bottles and on tap at select locations across the East Coast throughout the fall.

Harpoon created the brew as a thanks to Dunkin’ and the early-morning coffees that allowed the brewery to grow.

“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours.”

Dunkin’, which recently dropped the “Donuts” from its name, echoed Harpoon’s excitement about the new product.

“Our brands have such passionate, loyal fans, who start their busy day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers,” said Tony Weisman, the U.S. chief marketing officer for Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to now finally bring the two together, partnering with one of the most respected craft breweries in the country to offer coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts alike a classic new taste to celebrate the season.”

Click here to find Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter near you.