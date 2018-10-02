Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Macarogies & Cheese” — it’s a fun twist on a cheesy classic.

Philly’s own Mac Mart and Mrs. T’s Pierogies have teamed-up to introduce the new dish in celebration of National Pierogy Day on Oct. 8.

The dish swaps out macaroni for Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

It features mini four cheese pierogies and mini bacon pierogies covered in Mac Mart’s 7-Cheese sauce and topped with caramelized onions, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and crunchy fried onions.

“Macarogies & Cheese” will be available at Mac Mart’s Rittenhouse Square location and on Caviar through the entire month of October.