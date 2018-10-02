Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey is halting recent regulations to limit the number of events craft breweries in the state can host.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on Tuesday said it would suspend the Sept. 21 regulations and meet with stakeholders to address their concerns.

It’s an about-face from new regulations last month that limited the state’s roughly 90 microbreweries to 25 on-site activities each year, like trivia nights or live performances.

The rule also said they could not give takeout menus from restaurants or host more than 52 private parties a year, or show sports on TV unless it counted as such an event.

“I think it’s important that anybody that sells controlled substance have regs,” said Marilou Halvorsen, president of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, in an interview with CBS3 last week.

“There’s been quite honestly some breweries that have been operating outside the intent of the legislation by operating like a bar and you know if you want to operate like a bar than get a license like everybody else has to,” Halvorsen added.

The decision to suspend the new regulation comes after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy expressed skepticism over the new rules.

