Instagram: @stevefawleytattoos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What started as an uproar earlier this week over the Flyers’ new mascot, Gritty, has seemed to have settled.

“It looks like a cross of Snuffaluffagus and Oscar the Grouch,” said one fan.

“I find him scary. I’m you know, horrified by this,” another fan said.

But that was Monday.

Since then, a brewery has created “Nightmare Fuel, a new bobblehead is in the works and now one fan is making it permanent with a tattoo.

Instagram user Stevefawleytattoos shared the “Gritty” tattoo on Friday.

“Best mascot in the game,” the caption reads.

 

 

