PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Bucks County brewery is naming a beer after the Flyers new mascot “Gritty.”

Flyers fans had some mixed reactions after Monday’s debut, some even calling Gritty a nightmare.

“It looks like a cross of Snuffaluffagus and Oscar the Grouch,” said one fan.

“I find him scary. I’m you know, horrified by this,” another fan said.

But Broken Goblet Brewing had something else in mind.

“We are finally able to announce our partnership with the Flyers to create a beer commemorating the new mascot, Gritty! What should we name it and what type of beer should it be? Serious responses only,” the brewery joked on Facebook Monday afternoon.

A day later, they created “Nightmare Fuel.”

The brew features a lightly hopped cream ale brewed with vanilla and “bruised and bloodied” oranges. Resin and pine from the Chinook addition, and a touch of Saaz hops accent the sweetness of the vanilla and the tart orange in this fluffy ale.

The beer will be released on Oct. 13.

Broken Goblet Brewing is located in the 1500 block of Grundys Lane in Bristol.