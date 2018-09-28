PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first official “Gritty” bobblehead is already in the works.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says bobbleheads of the new Flyers mascot are available for preorder.

“The bobblehead features the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty, standing on a logo-shaped base. It is part of a series produced by Kollectico featuring every NHL mascot,” officials say.

The bobbleheads cost $30 and will be delivered sometime in February.

The Flyers unveiled “Gritty” to the public earlier this week.