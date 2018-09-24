Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A man already behind bars in Pennsylvania has been identified as the suspect in a series of kidnappings, robberies and rapes at New Castle County apartment complexes early last year.
Kwesi Hudson, 47, was indicted Monday on multiple charges for three incidents last year. In each case, a woman was abducted at gunpoint.
In two incidents, the woman was robbed and sexually assaulted, and forced to drive to an ATM to give the suspect cash.
“I wish that the victims in these cases did not have to undergo such a horrendous event. I wish we could’ve prevented it. I’m angry that it happened, but I’m damn glad we have the person who is responsible for it,” said New Castle County Police Lt. Col. Vaughn Bond.
Hudson is currently behind bars, serving a 20-year sentence for robbing a CVS in Delaware County.
