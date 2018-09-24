Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen girl was shot by a stray bullet while she was walking to school in the Logan section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, two people were involved in a shootout at Kemble Park on the 1600 block of Olney Avenue around 8:15 a.m. when the girl was struck.

The 17-year-old went to the nurse’s office at Central High School with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition and she is expected to recover.

“It’s a horrible thing, this student can’t even walk to school without sustaining a gunshot wound. It’s one of your worst nightmares,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. “Thankfully she’s going to be OK, saved for the fact that obviously she’s traumatized, as well as her family, and probably her fellow students as well.”

The shooting prompted lockdowns of Central High School, Philadelphia High School For Girls, and Widener Memorial School, but they have since been lifted.

The shooters remain at large.