WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend was captured on video has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Emily Weinman also faces single counts of resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction in the indictment handed up last week by a Cape May County grand jury.

The beach confrontation began when Weinman repeatedly refused to give Wildwood officers her name when they questioned her about the presence of alcoholic beverages on the beach. A video shot by a nearby beachgoer showed an officer punching her twice in the head as she lies prone on the sand, her legs flailing.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning” in June, Weinman said she was not a criminal.

“In my eyes, I’m not a criminal. I’m not a bad person,” she said.

The officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing after authorities reviewed that video and police body-cam footage.

Weinman rejected a plea bargain offer in July.

