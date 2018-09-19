Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke for the first time Wednesday since being cleared to start against the Indianapolis Colts.

Anticipation is at an all-time high for this Sunday’s Eagles game as Wentz is finally back.

He joins the roster in Week 3 after recovering from two torn knee ligaments that sidelined him during a game against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

Wentz says he’s ready.

“I know once I’m out there I’ll feel good. During practice, I realized live action will feel a little different, but I’ve been fortunate enough the last couple weeks going against the defense as a scout quarterback, so obviously they play extremely fast. Just seeing those things, and the more experience out there the better, but I think it will come second nature once I’m out there,” said Wentz.

The Eagles are coming off last Sunday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Wentz finished last season with 33 touchdowns and more than 3,200 passing yards.