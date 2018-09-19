Comments
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz and Jordan Matthews were bible study buddies.
The two bonded immediately in Wentz’s rookie season in 2016 and now they may have a chance to bond again.
The Birds worked out Matthews Tuesday and signed him Wednesday morning. They also placed WR Mike Wallace on injured reserve.
Until Wednesday morning he was a free agent after being released by the Patriots.
The Eagles traded him to Buffalo before the start of last season.
Matthews is just 26 years old and spent his first 3 years in Philly.