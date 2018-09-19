Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz and Jordan Matthews were bible study buddies.

The two bonded immediately in Wentz’s rookie season in 2016 and now they may have a chance to bond again.

The Birds worked out Matthews Tuesday and signed him Wednesday morning. They also placed WR Mike Wallace on injured reserve.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed WR Jordan Matthews and placed WR Mike Wallace on Injured Reserve. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5W8Fiw5V3T — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2018

Until Wednesday morning he was a free agent after being released by the Patriots.

The Eagles traded him to Buffalo before the start of last season.

Matthews is just 26 years old and spent his first 3 years in Philly.