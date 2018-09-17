Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — He’s back! Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“He’s ready to take the reins again and move forward,” said Pederson.

Wentz went down last December after tearing his ACL and LCL during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the rest of last season, including the postseason, and the first two games of the 2018 season.

Pederson says Wentz is very excited to be able to be back out on the field.

“He’s a guy that will be totally prepared,” said Pederson, adding that “there’s no need to hold him back.”

Pederson also addressed the elephant in the room of benching Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

“The greatest thing for me is that room has no egos. Nick, all along, has understood that this is Carson’s football team,” said Pederson.

“We owe a lot of gratitude to Nick Foles, for what he’s done, for what he has done.”

Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start Sunday, as Head Coach Doug Pederson will announce during his press conference.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tT0wz5aevN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2018

Wentz set a single-season franchise record with 33 touchdown passes last season. The final one came a few plays after he suffered his injury.

The Eagles (1-1) lost 27-21 at Tampa Bay (2-0) on Sunday.

