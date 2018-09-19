Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Temple University football recruit says he was kicked off his high school team because he is homeless.

Jamal Speaks, an 18-year-old senior at Ballou High School in Washington, D.C., told WRC-TV that he was kicked off the team during a game on Saturday because he doesn’t have a permanent home.

Wentz: ‘It Will Come Second Nature Once I’m Out There’

“It’s a heartbreak,” Speaks told WRC-TV. “I can’t even practice right now, participate.”

Speaks, who has an offer to play football at Temple, says he faced a similar problem two years ago, but it was sorted out. He currently doesn’t speak to his mother and his father died.

“I already proved that I was a homeless resident,” Speaks told WRC-TV, adding that he sleeps on his friends’ couches.

WRC-TV reports that the State Athletic Association has ruled the senior is eligible to play football, but the D.C. Public Schools athletic association can’t verify where he lives.

Eagles Sign Wide Receiver Jordan Matthews

“It’s incumbent upon me to get this boy support he needs to not only play football but to be successful in life and go to college,” D.C. Councilmember Trayon White told WRC-TV.

Speaks hopes to graduate and play football at Temple.