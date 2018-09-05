Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles thrived on their status as underdogs leading up to their championship win against the New England Patriots, but now that they’ve won it all, can the team – and the city – still play the underdog card as a new season begins?

Head coach Doug Pederson is talking about it, and fans are buzzing about it, but everyone is focused on Thursday’s season opener. Many fans in Philly say we can be Super Bowl champs and underdogs, too.

“I think, why not? Sure,” said Annamarie Cohen. We’ve been underdogs so long, it’s stuck with us.”

All last season, the Eagles marched forward, leaving competitors behind, but keeping that underdog mantra worked, and led to an epic defeat against Tom Brady and the Pats.

On “CBS This Morning,” Pederson says keeping that underdog mentality won’t hurt one bit.

“For sure, for sure. I think there is a work ethic that comes with it,” said Pederson.

“We are the champions. We’ll be the underdogs. We’ll be whatever you want. We’ll go there Thursday, we’re going to win and we’re taking it back to the Super Bowl this year,” said one fan.

Pederson also says that underdog mentality is a way to keep his team motivated and aggressive. Fans say do whatever it takes to win.

The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday in the season opener.