MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles discuss a play in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 9-foot tall statue depicting one of the most memorable moments in Philadelphia Eagles history now sits outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

Bud Light unveiled the statue on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Super Bowl champs.

.@Eagles fans, we've got one last surprise for you. It's a big one, and it's coming to @LFFStadium on September 5th. pic.twitter.com/QTT805sbCg — Bud Light (@budlight) August 30, 2018

The statue captures the moment when Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles asks coach Dough Pederson to run the “Philly Special” trick play.

Officials say Raymond Gibby sculpted the statue.

Bud Light surprised Eagles fans earlier this year with free beer during the Super Bowl parade.