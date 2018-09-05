  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV, Talkers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz celebrates after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2018. (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are getting ready for the NFL Experience and the home opener on Thursday.

They took to Twitter to release their hype video. The reigning champs take on the Falcons Thursday night for the season opener!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s