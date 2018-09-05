Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz celebrates after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2018. (credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are getting ready for the NFL Experience and the home opener on Thursday.

They took to Twitter to release their hype video. The reigning champs take on the Falcons Thursday night for the season opener!