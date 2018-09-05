BREAKING:Some Schools To Dismiss Early Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This job is a skier’s dream come true.

New Jersey Church Holding ‘Bring Your Tractor To Church Sunday’ Event

Ski.com and Vail Resorts want to pay someone to ski all over the world.

The job is to travel to seven countries on three continents over a span of two months and document the entire experience.

Study: Men Falsely Think They’re Healthier Than They Actually Are

The lucky skier will be paid $10,000, receive a wardrobe and a GoPro camera.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s