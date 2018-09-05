Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This job is a skier’s dream come true.

Ski.com and Vail Resorts want to pay someone to ski all over the world.

The job is to travel to seven countries on three continents over a span of two months and document the entire experience.

The lucky skier will be paid $10,000, receive a wardrobe and a GoPro camera.