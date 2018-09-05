Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study out Wednesday says men falsely think they’re healthier than they are. The study says most men don’t go to the doctor when they should and it’s their partners who try to keep them on track.

Stephanie Ott says she is constantly nagging her husband Peter to go to the doctor and he just won’t listen.

“I just think it is a cool macho thing. Like I will get over it. It’s just a flesh wound,” said Peter Ott.

The new survey from the Cleveland Clinic shows 60 percent of men don’t go to the doctor when necessary.

“I’ll say you should call the doctor and go in for a check,” says Sora Monachino about dealing with her husband Brad Monachino. “And I’ll say give it a week and it will be fine,” Brad added.

The study also says women are diligent when it comes to their partners’ health as 83 percent of women surveyed encourage their spouses or significant others to go to the doctor once a year.

“The fact is men think they are healthier than they are and the female significant others realize that isn’t always the case,” explained Dr. Ryan Berglund, a urologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors say men should see a doctor if they have persistent symptoms and should also be getting regular health screenings. For example, men should be getting a colorectal exam beginning at age 50 and regular prostate checks.

“Prostate cancer is a classic example of a disease that is very curable if caught early. It is very difficult to treat by the time you develop symptoms for the disease,” said Dr. Berglund.

That fact is true for most conditions since early detection can usually keep situations from getting worse.

The study also finds a quarter of both men and women surveyed first turn to the internet, not their doctors, when they have a health-related question.