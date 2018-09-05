BREAKING:Some Schools To Dismiss Early Thursday
Credit: Emanuel Lutheran Office Manager

ELMER, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey church has found a creative way for their congregation to worship – with their tractors.

Emanuel Lutheran Church-Friesburg in Elmer is holding “Bring Your Tractor To Church Sunday” on Sept. 30. The church invites its members to bring their tractors.

The event is part of the church’s summer lakeside worship.

Festivities will begin at 8 a.m. at Scheese’s Pavilion located behind the church and continue throughout the day until 2 p.m.

A continental breakfast will be available from 8 to 10 a.m and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m.

tractor event New Jersey Church Holding Bring Your Tractor To Church Sunday Event

Credit: Emanuel Lutheran Office Manager

A special offering will be donated to the Lutheran Military Veterans & Families Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit faith-based ministry.

Following the service, the church will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers. Children can participate in activities that include face painting, balloon crafts, wagon rides, and much more.

“Part Time Country” will be entertaining the congregation during the afternoon.

The church is encouraging the congregation to “Bring a friend, and don’t forget your tractor!”

