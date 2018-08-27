  • CBS 3On Air

(credit: Phran Novelli)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s “unbeleafable” that summer is already coming to an end but as hot summer days fade out, pumpkin spice creeps its way back.

Every fall companies feature pumpkin spice flavored items for a limited time.

Starbucks has confirmed its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte is making an early appearance this year. The PSL will be available to customers starting Aug. 28.

The fan favorite is made with real pumpkin, Starbucks espresso, steamed milk and fall spices.

pumpkin spice latte 2015 Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating fall by bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

pumpkin spice pretzel nuggets Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: Auntie Anne’s

“At Annie Anne’s, we love bringing innovative flavors to pretzel lovers nationwide and are excited to usher in pumpkin spice season with the return of this fan favorite,” said Auntie Anne’s Vice President of Marketing, Marcel Nahm.

The Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets will be available for a limited time starting September 3rd.

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum is featuring a Pumpkin Spiced Rum. Captain Morgan’s Jack-O’ Blast grabs the flavors of fresh pumpkin and cinnamon to create a delicious shot.

jack o blast Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: Captain Morgan

As fall approaches, pumpkin spice items begin to hit the shelves at the super market.

Stay on the look out for these new items:

Frosted Flakes is releasing Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes for a limited time in September. Kellogg’s media relations says the cereal has a, “warm pumpkin spice frosting that coats golden, crunchy toasted flakes.”

ff pumpkin Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: Kellogg’s Media Relations

 

Kellogg’s Special K is offering a Pumpkin Spice cereal to bring the pumpkin flavors to your healthy lifestyle.

00038000154171 c1l1 Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: Kellogg’s Media Relations

Blue Diamond has already released pumpkin spice flavored almonds.

pumpkin almonds Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: CBS3

The famous Peanut Butter & Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter has already hit the shelves.

img 6339 Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: CBS3

Entenmann’s released a pumpkin pancake and waffle mix that is made with real pumpkins.

img 6337 Nothing Says Fall Like Companies Releasing Pumpkin Spice Favorites

Credit: CBS3

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for all your pumpkin spice needs! 

