PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s “unbeleafable” that summer is already coming to an end but as hot summer days fade out, pumpkin spice creeps its way back.

Every fall companies feature pumpkin spice flavored items for a limited time.

Starbucks has confirmed its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte is making an early appearance this year. The PSL will be available to customers starting Aug. 28.

The fan favorite is made with real pumpkin, Starbucks espresso, steamed milk and fall spices.

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating fall by bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

“At Annie Anne’s, we love bringing innovative flavors to pretzel lovers nationwide and are excited to usher in pumpkin spice season with the return of this fan favorite,” said Auntie Anne’s Vice President of Marketing, Marcel Nahm.

The Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets will be available for a limited time starting September 3rd.

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum is featuring a Pumpkin Spiced Rum. Captain Morgan’s Jack-O’ Blast grabs the flavors of fresh pumpkin and cinnamon to create a delicious shot.

As fall approaches, pumpkin spice items begin to hit the shelves at the super market.

Stay on the look out for these new items:

Frosted Flakes is releasing Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes for a limited time in September. Kellogg’s media relations says the cereal has a, “warm pumpkin spice frosting that coats golden, crunchy toasted flakes.”

Kellogg’s Special K is offering a Pumpkin Spice cereal to bring the pumpkin flavors to your healthy lifestyle.

Blue Diamond has already released pumpkin spice flavored almonds.

The famous Peanut Butter & Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter has already hit the shelves.

Entenmann’s released a pumpkin pancake and waffle mix that is made with real pumpkins.

