MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Fall is in full swing and that means pumpkin spice is on the menu.

Now, one chain restaurant is taking America’s fall flavor obsession to a new level. We’re talking about Buffalo Wild Wings and its new sauce, barbecue pumpkin ale.

It released the flavor in October, and fans are pretty divided over it. If you want to try the fall flavor, you better act quickly. Buffalo Wild Wings officials say the pumpkin spice sauce is only available for a limited time.