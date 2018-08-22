Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks’ popular fall drink is making an early appearance this year!

Starbucks has confirmed its Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting Aug. 28.

The fan favorite is made with real pumpkin, Starbucks expresso, steamed milk and fall spices.

The drink was released 15 years ago and has become one of the coffee chain’s most popular seasonal beverage.

The PSL is also available in grocery stores in the form of – Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup® Pods.