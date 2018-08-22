Filed Under:Local TV, Starbucks, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks’ popular fall drink is making an early appearance this year!

Starbucks has confirmed its Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting Aug. 28.

pumpkin spice latte 2015 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte To Return Next Week

The fan favorite is made with real pumpkin, Starbucks expresso, steamed milk and fall spices.

The drink was released 15 years ago and has become one of the coffee chain’s most popular seasonal beverage.

The PSL is also available in grocery stores in the form of  – Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup® Pods.

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s