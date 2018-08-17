Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re getting married on Saturday, you will be far from alone.

‘Hi, Mr. Elevator Man’: Chance Encounter Leads To Temple University Love Story

The website The Knot reports that more than 28,000 couples will get married on Aug. 18.

Nearly 4 million guests are expected to attend all of the ceremonies, and an estimated $1 billion will be spent on gifts and outfits.

There are several guesses as to why Aug. 18 is such a popular wedding day.

105-Year-Old Man Receives College Diploma 83 Years After Graduating

The number 18 is lucky in several cultures and also 8-18-18 is a palindrome.