  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMWhistleblower
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re getting married on Saturday, you will be far from alone.

‘Hi, Mr. Elevator Man’: Chance Encounter Leads To Temple University Love Story

The website The Knot reports that more than 28,000 couples will get married on Aug. 18.

Nearly 4 million guests are expected to attend all of the ceremonies, and an estimated $1 billion will be spent on gifts and outfits.

There are several guesses as to why Aug. 18 is such a popular wedding day.

105-Year-Old Man Receives College Diploma 83 Years After Graduating

The number 18 is lucky in several cultures and also 8-18-18 is a palindrome.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s