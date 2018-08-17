By Anita Oh
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When life opens a door, you never know who might walk through.

“She was a wonderful person — a very caring, giving person,” said Eric Schlesinger.

In September 1972, Eric Schlesinger, then a resident assistant at Temple University, was manning the elevator at Hardwick Hall as students moved in.

Hi, Mr. Elevator Man: Chance Encounter Leads To Temple University Love Story

He doesn’t remember helping Shari Rubin then, but just days later, the junior would approach him at a campus mixer.

That’s a moment he would never forget.

“She said, ‘Hi, Mr. Elevator Man,’ and I turned around and saw an absolutely beautiful girl in front of me,” he said.

Those four words let to a courtship, and the couple later married in December 1974.

They collected 42 years of memories together until Shari’s passing last fall.

“There’s a hole in my life and there always will be,” he said.

In addition to making a donation to the university, he dedicated a plaque to his late wife outside of that same elevator.

Engraved right there on the wall is a testament to their chance encounter, their story, and their love.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” said Schlesinger.

