SAN DIEGO (CBS/AP) — A 105-year-old man finally receives his college diploma, more than eight decades after graduating.

KFMB-TV reports that Bill Vogt received the diploma on Thursday during a ceremony at the San Diego State University campus alumni center. School President Adela de la Torre made the presentation.

Vogt is the university’s oldest living alumnus. He was one of the first students to attend the current university campus after it opened in 1931.

Vogt graduated in 1935 but he finished his course work in the middle of the academic year and never received a printed diploma.

Vogt later joined the Navy and served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

His new diploma carries a date of Feb. 1, 1935. It awards him a BA in liberal arts in the field of commerce.

