MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cleanup is underway after quick-moving floodwaters filled homes, cars, and buildings, including the Montgomery County District Court on Allendale Road.

“It rains, it stops, it rains and stops. Then you get one that’s like, ‘Wow!’ and that’s what we had where the ground was already super saturated and all that rain had nowhere to go,” says Rob Driscoll, a ServPro production manager who has been getting the court back up and running.

The court will likely remain closed for at least a month, according to Judge William Maruszczak, who says scheduled hearings have been continued until September.

“When the creek overflowed, it was a lot of mud and soot that came across the floor, carpet and tile,” Driscoll said, adding that he’s been receiving non-stop phone calls. “It’s been God awful; they don’t stop. Every restoration company in the area has been inundated with work.”

That includes a cleanup job Monday afternoon at a nearby hotel.

“I was at the Radisson yesterday. They said that was coming down the steps like Niagara Falls,” he said.

The senior clerk at the Montgomery County District Court has temporarily moved to the Bridgeport court at 128 West 4th Street.