DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The flood waters are receding and leaving a muddy mess behind in counties across the Philadelphia region. Residents in one Upper Darby neighborhood are now assessing the damage just hours after a deluge left them underwater.

Delaware County Emergency Services officials are in Darby offering assistance to homes along Springfield Street by Chester Pike that sit just feet away from Darby Creek. Some of the homes are so badly damaged by flooding that people who live inside may never return.

Hazel Coles is bringing out the few items from her mud-caked home that haven’t been destroyed by flooding after Monday’s storm swelled the creek.

“I can’t really tell you all the things that got ruined, like everything,” said Coles. “Like my bedroom set, the dining room set, the kitchen set, everything except for a few things, but the little things mean everything.”

The home health care aide was inside her home when water from the creek rushed into her home. She had to climb through a window to get out.

“I was more like in disbelief than scared,” said Coles. “It was like a nightmare.”

She now plans to find housing on higher ground and away from Darby Creek.

“It could have been worse,” said Coles. “There’s people that have had worse disasters than this. I’m just glad I can salvage some stuff.”

The American Red Cross is helping her out with a place to stay.