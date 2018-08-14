Filed Under:Local TV

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in five counties after a weekend of heavy rain and flooding.

Murphy signed an order declaring emergencies in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties.

The Democratic governor says the order will allow state resources to go communities most directly impacted by flooding.

Weekend rain dumped from 5 to 8 inches on several towns, surpassing the expected rainfall for all of August.

More rain is expected to hit the state this week.

Murphy urged residents to reach out to their county offices of emergency management if they need assistance and to report storm damage.

