FOXBORO, Mass. (CBS) – Six months later and Patriots fans are still feeling the wrath of losing the Super Bowl.

Gina Lewis’ co-worker agreed to pay for an Eagles billboard in New England if she could get 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets.

The 4,100 and 3,300 figures were an ode to the 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Lewis got plenty of those likes and retweets, now the billboard is standing tall on the only road to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Philly artist Jordan Spector teamed up with Lewis to create a special billboard.

Just last week, Spector revealed the design to CBS3.

“We wanted this to be creative, and really show a lot of aspects of the famous win,” said Spector.

Prints of the design will be available for purchase on Spector’s website. Spector says 52 prints will also be raffled off.

A GoFundMe to fund the project was created and the remaining money raised will be donated to Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. The campaign will remain open until Sept. 13.