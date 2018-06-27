PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gina Lewis’ Twitter bio proudly states that she is the “self-proclaimed biggest Eagles fan alive”.

Directly below that is where the difficulty is found. Lewis was born, raised and currently resides in Massachusetts.

“They don’t like me very much up here,” she said. “You know, I’ve had some experiences where I’ve come out of the supermarket and my car has been surrounded with shopping carts.”

Gina has been a diehard Eagles fan for 16 years. Now, months after the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, Gina has returned the favor by pulling off a win for her Birds.

That brings us back to Twitter – where on Saturday her coworker, a Patriots fan, placed a bet.

“He actually said that I could pick any picture that I wanted of the Eagles and if I could get 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets that I could take that photo and he would pay to have it put up onto a billboard in New England,” she said.

The 4,100 and 3,300 figures were an ode to the 41-33 win over the Patriots.

“I didn’t think that we wouldn’t win the bet because I know how strong Eagles nation is,” Gina added.

The tweet and photo – showcasing Tom Brady’s epic fumble earned over 8,000 retweets and almost 14,000 likes by 9pm Wednesday. That meant that her coworker had to fork over $500 to put the picture on a Boston billboard.

“He’s already paid up the $500. He wrote me the check,” she said.

But would a Brady-loving billboard company agree to post it?

“I didn’t think that anyone was going to say ‘yes’ but I was confident that someone would care more about money than football so we kept trying and we found a few places,” Gina said, “We found more than one.”

There are a few more details that need to be ironed out before the Billboard goes up in the Boston area. One thing that she is asking Eyewitness News viewers to help out with is ideas for what text should be included.

Two examples that she is tossing around are; “Our Dreams are Your Nightmares” and “From Philly, With Love”.

Share your ideas in the Facebook comments below: