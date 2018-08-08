WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs From Noon Until 6 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been about six months since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, and fans are still savoring their victory. Now, our friends in Boston are about to get a little reminder on that big win.

Philly artist Jordan Spector teamed up with Eagles fan Gina Lewis to create a special billboard to troll New England fans. Back in June, Lewis made a bet with her co-worker that if she could get 4,100 likes and 3,300 retweets on Twitter, her co-worker, a Patriots fan, would pay for a billboard shaming the Patriots in their own hometown. Well, Lewis’ tweet surpassed the number of likes and retweets needed.

That’s when she reached out to Spector and he got straight to work. Spector joined CBS3’s Pat Gallen Wednesday morning to unveil the design that will be on the billboard.

“We wanted this to be creative, and really show a lot of aspects of the famous win,” said Spector.

Artist Jordan Spector Unveils Eagles Super Bowl Artwork

Credit: CBS3

Prints of the design will be available for purchase on Spector’s website. Spector says 52 prints will also be raffled off.

A GoFundMe to fund the project was created and the remaining money raised will be donated to Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. The campaign will remain open until Sept. 13.

