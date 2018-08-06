  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed his second day of practice on Monday. The team says the Super Bowl MVP is dealing with upper body soreness.

‘It’s Awesome’: Thousands Of Eagles Fans Pack Lincoln Financial Field For Team’s First Open Practice

With Foles missing practice, that means Nate Sudfeld is number one the quarterback depth chart for the time being.

Sudfeld could also possibly start in the Eagles’ first preseason game on Thursday if Foles is still hurt.

Eagles Sign Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman To Contract Extensions Through 2022 Season

Carson Wentz has been participating in drills since tearing his ACL in December, but he will not play in any preseason games. Wentz is hoping to start the first week of the season.

