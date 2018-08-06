Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles missed his second day of practice on Monday. The team says the Super Bowl MVP is dealing with upper body soreness.

With Foles missing practice, that means Nate Sudfeld is number one the quarterback depth chart for the time being.

Sudfeld could also possibly start in the Eagles’ first preseason game on Thursday if Foles is still hurt.

Carson Wentz has been participating in drills since tearing his ACL in December, but he will not play in any preseason games. Wentz is hoping to start the first week of the season.