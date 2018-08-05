Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winning a Super Bowl has earned Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman some job security.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that the head coach and the executive vice president of football operations have signed contract extensions through the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization’s leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. “Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

The extensions come after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history, downing the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl 52 in February.

The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 6.