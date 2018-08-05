  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
By Alicia Nieves
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a sold-out crowd of Eagles fans at the Birds’ first open practice on Sunday night as spirits are flying high for a Super Bowl repeat this upcoming season.

It’s been six months since the Eagles won their first Super Bowl, and a lot of fans clearly built up their excitement to see the team back on the field.

The line to get into the first open practice of the season at Lincoln Financial Field wrapped around the stadium when the gates opened.

Thousands of fans, who were decked out in head-to-toe Eagles’ green, made it clear that this is a really big deal for them.

“It’s awesome. That is why we are here in 90-degree weather, on a practice game after the season is over, just because we are still living the dream of winning a Super Bowl,” said Matt Segal of Newtown Square.

The open practice started at 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s