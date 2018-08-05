Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a sold-out crowd of Eagles fans at the Birds’ first open practice on Sunday night as spirits are flying high for a Super Bowl repeat this upcoming season.

It’s been six months since the Eagles won their first Super Bowl, and a lot of fans clearly built up their excitement to see the team back on the field.

The line to get into the first open practice of the season at Lincoln Financial Field wrapped around the stadium when the gates opened.

Thousands of fans, who were decked out in head-to-toe Eagles’ green, made it clear that this is a really big deal for them.

“It’s awesome. That is why we are here in 90-degree weather, on a practice game after the season is over, just because we are still living the dream of winning a Super Bowl,” said Matt Segal of Newtown Square.

The open practice started at 7 p.m.