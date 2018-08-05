Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby boy died Sunday after police say he was pulled from the East River near Manhattan’s South Street Seaport.

Authorities say the approximately 8-month-old child was spotted floating in the river near 89 South Street just after 2 p.m. The Campbell family was taking in the view under the Brooklyn Bridge when mom Diana made the heartbreaking discovery.

North Coventry Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Stealing Puppy From Pet Store

“Its little head was under the water but his little legs were over,” the Oklahoma tourist told CBS2.

First responders pulled the diaper-clad boy from the water’s edge and rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators also pulled a backpack found floating nearby from the river.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the boy was in the water, but police say no parent or guardian was present when he was spotted in the water.

Amish Uber: Man Uses Horse And Buggy To Give Customers Lift

Rescue crews remained on the water Sunday night, unsure if someone had gone in with the child. The medical examiner will work to determine his exact cause of death.