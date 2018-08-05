  • CBS 3On Air

(credit: North Coventry Police)

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are accused of stealing a puppy from a pet store in North Coventry Township on Sunday morning.

(credit: North Coventry Police)

North Coventry police are searching for a man and a woman wanted in connection with stealing the dog from Diane’s Discount Pets around 10 a.m.

(credit: North Coventry Police)

The pooch is a tan husky/Aussie mix who is in need of his daily medication.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 610-323-8360.

