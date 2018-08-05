Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLON, Mich. (CBS) — An Amish man in Michigan is putting a new spin on ridesharing. He’s using his horse and buggy to give customers a lift!

Timothy Hochstedler calls his method the “Amish Uber.”

He says not only do customers get where they need to go, but they get an incredible experience to go with it.

So far, people who have tried the service are impressed by the horsepower.

Passengers who choose to hop on board won’t have to pay a lot for the service.

Rides are priced at $5.

The only catch is that riders have to flag down the “Amish Uber” the old-fashioned way — without a cellphone.