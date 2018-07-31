Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania woman who lost her ring during a walk along the Ocean City boardwalk Sunday found it after retracing her steps.

BriAnna Belanger, of the Poconos, lost her engagement ring Sunday. She and her family are on vacation in the Maryland beach town.

After searching for the ring and posting a desperate plea on Facebook, Belanger retraced her steps again Tuesday and found the ring near the entrance of the boardwalk on 5th Street, where they had taken pictures Sunday.

Belanger said her husband Derik, a sergeant in the Marine Corps, gave her the ring when he proposed to her following a tour in Afghanistan.

“It is very special to me, we have been dating since I was 18 and met when I was 16, so after he came home from Afghanistan and proposed with this ring it has just always meant a lot to me,” Belanger told WJZ.