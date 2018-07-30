Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania woman is desperate to find her missing engagement ring after it fell off her finger on the Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk Sunday while she was on vacation in the beach town.

BriAnna Belanger, of the Poconos, posted a plea on an Ocean City Facebook group Monday hoping a kindhearted soul might reunite her with the ring.

Belanger said her husband Derik, a sergeant in the Marine Corps, gave her the ring when he proposed to her following a tour in Afghanistan.

“We have been married now for 5 years and my ring never comes off my finger,” she wrote on Ocean City Cool. “Feeling devastated and lost without it. I pray a good person finds it.”

Belanger said she was walking on the boardwalk with her kids and family when she noticed it was missing. The last time she remembers seeing it on her finger, she was eating at the Hooters at 501 Atlantic Ave near 5th Street around 7 p.m. They walked down the boardwalk toward Trimper’s Rides, an amusement park. Then they walked back up the boardwalk, cut over to Main Street and took the bus back to 19th Street.

The ring has three main diamonds and then two curved bands with diamonds in it.

“It is very special to me, we have been dating since I was 18 and met when I was 16, so after he came home from Afghanistan and proposed with this ring it has just always meant a lot to me,” Belanger told WJZ.

She and her family will be in Ocean City through Wednesday.

If you spot the ring, you can email Belanger directly at briannam.belanger@gmail.com or turn it into Ocean City Police located at 6501 Coastal Highway.