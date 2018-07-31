Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A pizza joint in New Jersey had a very special visit from the “Godfather.”

Manco & Manco in Ocean City posted a photo of actor Al Pacino stopping by the restaurant on Monday.

“Even AL PACINO knows where to pick up the best pizza in town!” posted Manco & Manco.

The photo posted on Facebook shows Pacino inside a car posing with an employee.

“Special car side pick up for one of the best! Thanks for stopping in, Al!!” wrote the restaurant.

The restaurant says Pacino had been dining at the restaurant on 9th Street with his family, and was given a pie to take home.