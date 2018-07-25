Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced it will be closed on Wednesday after heavy rainfall has flooded the park for a second time this week.

The amusement park tweeted video Wednesday morning showing portions of the park underwater.

This is the second time this week the park has been forced to close due to flooding. It then reopened on Tuesday but closed early due to inclement weather.

#Knoebels is closed today, July 23. We'll reach out later today with some updates. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Lkc9ZSeJqR — Knoebels Amusement Resort (@knoebels) July 23, 2018

The rain is forecasted to continue into the evening, so we'll be closing at 7 PM. So far, the creek has remained within its banks today. We hope our campers and all visitors enjoyed their time in the park today! We'll post plans for tomorrow ASAP. pic.twitter.com/7tJdrE5W1l — Knoebels Amusement Resort (@knoebels) July 24, 2018

Knoebels says the park will be closed while cleanup efforts are underway. There is no word on when the park will reopen.

The recent weather has also forced Hersheypark to close twice this week.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk of “excessive rainfall and flash flooding” in areas of central Pennsylvania on Wednesday. That rain could only make the situation worse.