HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hershey Park is closed for a second time in the same week due to severe weather.
The amusement park was first closed on Monday Hersheypark after a weekend of excessive rain and flooding.
They reopened Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a warning to visitors that their operation remaining open was subject to how the weather performed.
“Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here,” the amusement park announce on their Twitter.
“We will post any schedule changes and updates on our website and social media channels as soon as available,” Hersheypark further stated on their Facebook.
Knoebels was also shut down on Monday due to the severe weather.
The weather forced them to endure an early closure on Tuesday.
According to Facebook, Knoebels is also closed Wednesday due to the severe weather and flooding.
The National Weather Service says there is a High Risk of “excessive rainfall and flash flooding” in areas of central Pennsylvania Wednesday.
They warn to be careful if traveling by car due to the risk of accidents and fatalities.