HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hershey Park is closed for a second time in the same week due to severe weather.

The amusement park was first closed on Monday Hersheypark after a weekend of excessive rain and flooding.

They reopened Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a warning to visitors that their operation remaining open was subject to how the weather performed.

“Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here,” the amusement park announce on their Twitter.

Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees. Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2018

“We will post any schedule changes and updates on our website and social media channels as soon as available,” Hersheypark further stated on their Facebook.

Knoebels was also shut down on Monday due to the severe weather.

The rain is forecasted to continue into the evening, so we'll be closing at 7 PM. So far, the creek has remained within its banks today. We hope our campers and all visitors enjoyed their time in the park today! We'll post plans for tomorrow ASAP. pic.twitter.com/7tJdrE5W1l — Knoebels Amusement Resort (@knoebels) July 24, 2018

The weather forced them to endure an early closure on Tuesday.

According to Facebook, Knoebels is also closed Wednesday due to the severe weather and flooding.

The National Weather Service says there is a High Risk of “excessive rainfall and flash flooding” in areas of central Pennsylvania Wednesday.

*HIGH RISK* of excessive rainfall and flash flooding today across portions of central Pennsylvania. Flash flooding will be possible over much of the Mid Atlantic into New York as well. Over half of flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. Use caution if traveling! pic.twitter.com/lxEiL3xdC0 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 25, 2018

They warn to be careful if traveling by car due to the risk of accidents and fatalities.