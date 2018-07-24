WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And North/Central Delaware Until 8 A.M. Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  They’re back! Heavy rain and flooding forced two popular Pennsylvania amusement parks to close on Monday but both say they will be back open for business today.

HersheyPark and Knoebels were both shut down Monday after a weekend of excessive rain and flooding.

Zoo America posted to Facebook informing guests that it was going to be closed for the day and ensured that the animals affected by the flooding were moved to safe areas.

Knoebels reminded guests that the 2018 Christmas In July celebration begins Tuesday. Their website says “Right now, we plan to open as much of the park as possible for your enjoyment and safety and weather permitting.”

Herhseypark’s site says they are open 10am-10pm.

