PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has obtained the 911 calls in the assault of LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend at his Milton, Georgia home. McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, alleges the former Philadelphia Eagles running back of orchestrating the attack that left her injured.

The violent home invasion occurred very early Tuesday morning and it’s not the first time that police have been called to McCoy’s home. Police had been called for domestic disputes twice before. This time Cordon describes being hit with a gun and having jewelry forcibly taken off of her.

“Someone broke into my house. Hit me with a gun and was looking for money and jewelry and my son is missing,” Cordon said in the recording.

The 911 call preceded police arriving to the residence of Cordon, which is owned by McCoy.

The call matches the account provided by Cordon’s lawyer in that she and another woman were assaulted at gunpoint by a male intruder who wore a mask and demanded Cordon’s jewelry. According to Milton police, there were no signs of forced entry.

In the call, Cordon points the finger at McCoy who, according to court documents, has been in a dispute with her for the last year as he’s been seeking to evict her from the home and return his jewelry.

“He took my jewelry off me. I mean, my diamond bracelet off my wrist and he just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend,” Cordon said during the 911 call.

When the 911 dispatcher asked Cordon if she needed medical attention, Cordon responded, “I did. My face is demolished right now.”

A photo uploaded to social media by a user claims to show Cordon’s injuries.

In the call, Cordon also feared the whereabouts of her 16-year-old son during the encounter.

“Yes, his window is open and then there is a sheet, to like, escape out,” said Cordon.

Cordon later stated that her son was returning home in an Uber and apparently had snuck out on his own.

McCoy claims he was training in Miami during the time of this home invasion. He has denied having any knowledge of the crime and has called the accusation “offensive.”

McCoy also hired prominent Atlanta attorney Don Samuel to represent him.