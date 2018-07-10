Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILTON, Ga. (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say two women were assaulted during a home invasion at LeSean McCoy’s residence in Milton, Georgia.

New York Giants Player Accuses TSA Agents Of Spilling Mother’s Ashes In Suitcase

Officers responded to the house on Hickory Pass around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated the residence was targeted by the suspect or suspects and was not a random incident.

Josh At The Bat: Special Needs Baseball Player Gets Hit In First Plate Appearance

Court documents show there’s been trouble at the house. Last month, McCoy asked his ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon, who McCoy claims will not leave the house, to return items removed from the home.

Police are continuing to investigate.