PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeSean McCoy is lawyering up. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back has now hired a high-powered defense attorney as he denies involvement in a home invasion that injured his ex-girlfriend.

McCoy has hired Donald F. Samuel who successfully defended former NFL player Ray Lewis in his murder trial.

The Buffalo Bills and the NFL are looking into the matter as police in Georgia are investigating allegations that McCoy was behind the attack.

Court records show that McCoy has been trying to evict his estranged girlfriend from the Milton, Georgia home for more than a year.

Police say the attack around 3 a.m. on Tuesday was not random. Hours after the attack, photos of Delicia Cordon’s bloody face appeared online. Cordon is McCoy’s ex-girlfriend.

Cordon’s attorney said in a statement that “a male assailant who entered the home,” while Cordon was sleeping, “demanded specific items of jewelry” McCoy had given her, and “hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times.”

While she didn’t accuse McCoy of ordering the attack, Cordon’s attorney said “he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

Court filings show McCoy has tried to kick Cordon out of his house twice in the last year, saying she has been living rent-free for the last five months, even though they were no longer in a relationship.

McCoy is the latest NFL star to be accused of domestic violence. Over the last four years, the league has been criticized for seemingly turning the other way.

Cordon’s lawyer said it was possible that the home security system live-streamed the attack.

McCoy has called the allegations totally baseless and offensive.